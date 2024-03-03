Sidharth Malhotra Shares Scene From ‘Ek Villain’ As He Wishes Co-star Shraddha Kapoor On Birthday

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with actress Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Ek Villain’ wished his co-star on her birthday on Sunday.

The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Yodha’, took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a screenshot from ‘Ek Villain’ in which he can be seen sitting behind Shraddha on a bike helping her drive the mean machine.