Siddharth Finally Opens Up About His Engagement To Aditi Rao Hydari And Wedding Plans

After dating for three years, Siddharth and Aditi got engaged at a private ceremony in Telangana. At the Galatta Golden Stars event, while speaking about their engagement, the 'Chithha' actor said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private''.