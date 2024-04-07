Siddharth Finally Opens Up About His Engagement To Aditi Rao Hydari And Wedding Plans

After reports of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding surfaced, the couple confirmed their engagement by dropping a pic of both with their engagement rings. Now, at an event, Siddharth, for the first time spoke about his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari, and also opened up about their marriage plans.
After dating for three years, Siddharth and Aditi got engaged at a private ceremony in Telangana. At the Galatta Golden Stars event, while speaking about their engagement, the 'Chithha' actor said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private''.
At the event, Siddharth was also asked about when Aditi said ''yes''. To which he said, “These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed.''
When asked about the wedding, Siddharth said, ''The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide.”
On March 28, Aditi, sharing a same pic of both with their engagement rings wrote, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D. 💫” and Siddharth wrote, ''She Said YES! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D 💫”.
For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating while shooting for their 2021 film, 'Maha Samudram'. Though they were often spotted together at public events and were seen indulging in PDAs, they never spoke about their relationship. It was in 2023, in an Instagram post, Siddharth addressed Aditi as his “partner” which sparked their relationship rumours.