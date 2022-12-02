Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal Celebrate 'Mirzapur 3' Wrap Up In Goa

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma and her 'Mirzapur' co-actor Ali Fazal celebrated the wrap up of the web-series' third installment in Goa.

Shweta mentioned, "I couldn't wait to start shoot as soon as we got the episodes for season 3. When you come back to set to shoot for Mirzapur, it's a responsibility (which we are very happy to have) because of the unconditional love and unending cheer we get from the audience and we never want to let them down."

She added: "And now that we have completed shoot, I can't wait for all of you to see it, to experience what we have in store for you! It's been one hell of a challenging and a fulfilling ride. She's one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I've met. And I am eagerly waiting to share our labour of love with the world. Sach kahein toh I am a Mirzapur fanatic too!"

Shweta carries a distinct naturalness and imprints it on every character that she plays.

Celebrating the wrap of season 3 of 'Mirzapur', Shweta took to Instagram and shared a reel video pouring her heart out, celebrating her sweet moments with the cast and crew, capturing how much goes behind camouflaging into a character and imbibing it in spirit.