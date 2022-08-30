Shweta Basu Prasad: ‘Criminal Justice’ Tells A Different Side Of The Justice System By Exploring It Through A New Lens

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case in the latest season of the ‘Criminal Justice’ franchise. This time over, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier. By his side is actress Shweta Basu Prasad this time.

Shweta Basu Prasad enters the show in its 3rd season and has been getting praised for her performance. Talking about the show, she says, “‘Criminal Justice’ is a legacy show that I had always wanted to be part of so when the opportunity arrived, I went for it without a second thought. It is a critical show in the sense that it tells of a different side of the justice system by exploring it through a new lens.”

‘Criminal Justice’ has been one of the most popular shows on OTT and it has won quite a few awards as well. “It is the perfect OTT show owing to the variety of cases it explores and its treatment of these cases. Doing this show furthers my actor’s agenda of exploring unique and challenging roles,” adds Shweta Basu Prasad.

Besides Panjak Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad, this season of the franchise also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. The show has been directed by Rohan Sippy and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.