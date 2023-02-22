Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shriya Saran Is Elated To Work With Chinni Prakash For 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Home Art & Entertainment

Shriya Saran Is Elated To Work With Chinni Prakash For 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Actress Shriya Saran, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa', was both excited and nervous when she got to know that she will be working with veteran choreographer Chinni Prakesh for 'Namaami Namaami'.

Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:04 pm

Actress Shriya Saran, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa', was both excited and nervous when she got to know that she will be working with veteran choreographer Chinni Prakesh for 'Namaami Namaami'.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: "Chinni Prakesh sir is a legend. From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan everyone has that one signature move that has been choreographed by him. When I heard that Chinni sir will be choreographing me for 'Namaami Namaami', I was very excited and nervous at the same time to be under his guidance. But I am really happy that the audience loved my performance in the song. It felt like I've made my Guru proud."

Since the actress is a trained dancer, the shoot for the song and the rehearsal were a cakewalk: "I am a trained Kathak dancer and after 2 hours of practice and 3 days of the shoot we were done with the song and I truly enjoyed the choreography of Chini Sir."

'Underworld Ka Kabzaa', produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian, has been directed by R. Chandru.

The film, which also features Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles, will have a Pan-India release on March 17, 2023.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shriya Saran Underworld Ka Kabzaa Chinni Prakash Madhuri Dixit Namaami Namaami R. Chandru Pan India Indian Cinema India National Cricket Team
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat