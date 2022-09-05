Shilpa Shetty Shares Picture With Husband Raj Kundra And Kids Viaan And Samisha, Calls Them ‘Life's Greatest Blessing’

Shilpa Shetty often keeps sharing photos on social media to keep her fans hooked. In fact, her husband Raj Kundra, and her kids, Viaan and Samisha, also keep featuring on her Instagram posts.

Now, to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Shilpa shared a heartwarming picture of herself with husband Raj Kundra and kids, Viaan and Samisha in similar outfits. She captioned the post as, "Life's greatest blessing .. Family".

As soon as she posted the picture, her fans could not help but comment on it. In fact, her friends from the film industry flooded the comment section, including Bipasha Basu who commented, "Cuties," followed by a heart emoticon. Sophie Choudry and others also dropped cute emoticons on the picture.

On Saturday, the actress had shared pictures and videos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after performing Ganesh visarjan rituals. She could be seen dancing and enjoying the festivities despite a leg injury. She captioned the post as, "Bidding adieu to our GANNU RAJA is never easy, but He's going today with the promise of coming back again next year... with tons of blessings, love, peace, good health, and happiness for all!"

Last week, she had welcomed the Ganesh idol to her home and wrote, "And He's back... Ganpati Bappa Morya My favourite time of the year".

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in ‘Nikamma’, will also be seen in ‘Sukhee’. Not just that, she is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's ‘Indian Police Force’, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.