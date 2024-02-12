Shilpa Shetty: Not My Characters, But My Songs Are What People Remember

From “Main Aayi Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne”, “Aaila Re” to ‘"Jeene Ke Ishaare" and "Shut Up & Bounce" among many others, Shilpa Shetty has featured in many iconic numbers, which are still etched in everyone's mind. The actress makes no bones about the fact that one may forget her movies but her tracks always did very well.

Talking about the characters she has played being memorable along with her songs, Shilpa in a conversation with IANS, said: “I am glad people feel that way.”