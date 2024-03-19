Shilpa Agnihotri is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The actor started her career in 2001 with ‘Ek Tukdaa Chaand Ka.’ Since then, she has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry and has a dedicated fan base. The actor embraced motherhood two years ago. In a recent interview, she opened up about her experience.
In a conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Agnihotri talked about how her life changed after she became a mother. She said, “There are many myths about motherhood. People used to tell me you’ll have a very difficult time when your baby won’t sleep. You should raise your baby like this, like that. For me, it has been the most fulfilling one and a half years where everyone around me was scared and would tell me you’re going to pass out one day, just take rest and I would think I don’t need that. I told Apurva that it seems as if she (Ishani) has injected some superhuman serum in me where I never felt the need to rest.”
The actor talked about how her daughter added more light and love to her life. She continued, “I was buzzing with happiness, excitement, and joy of having her in my arms. Apurva and I have been living a 10/10 life and we would always think about how it would get better because we had clocked perfection. Then Ishaani came, the biggest miracle of our life.”
Shilpa Agnihotri tied the knot with Apurva Agnihotri in 2004. The couple was dating before they got married. In 2022, they welcomed their first child – Ishani – through adoption. The actor is currently playing the role of Kaikeyi in ‘Shrimad Ramayan.’