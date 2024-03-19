In a conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Agnihotri talked about how her life changed after she became a mother. She said, “There are many myths about motherhood. People used to tell me you’ll have a very difficult time when your baby won’t sleep. You should raise your baby like this, like that. For me, it has been the most fulfilling one and a half years where everyone around me was scared and would tell me you’re going to pass out one day, just take rest and I would think I don’t need that. I told Apurva that it seems as if she (Ishani) has injected some superhuman serum in me where I never felt the need to rest.”