Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar Talks About Unexpected Marriage Proposal From Farhan Akhtar

Actors Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar who recently tied the knot, has an impromptu conversation about their initial meets and unexpected marriage proposal at Maldives.

Shibani Dandekar Talks About Unexpected Marriage Proposal From Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ @shibanidandekar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 9:17 pm

It has been two months since actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married. The couple revealed why Maldives is so special for them. Akhtar had unexpectedly proposed Dandekar on the island, and recalling the same she said, “I had no idea it was going to happen. We had not even discussed it. But this is again Farhan. When he decides something, he does it. I was never the kind who wanted to get married and have all that jazz. But when Farhan asked, it just felt right in the moment and after the initial shock, I said yes!”

While in conversation with Elle India, Dandekar mentioned that Akhtar slipped into her DMs to ask her on a date after they met on a show. 

Related stories

Shibani Dandekar Removes 'Mrs Akhtar' From Instagram Bio

Shibani Dandekar Debunks Pregnancy Rumours

Farhan Akhtar’s Ex-Wife Adhuna Bhabani Hits Out At Trolls After His Wedding To Shibani Dandekar

The game changer here is that, Dandekar revealed about the initial dates with Akhtar being full of silence which made her think that they would never be together. Dandekar said, “We chatted for two weeks. We were chatting via messages, and it was all good. But if we did a video call, those uncomfortable moments were back! But yes, it took time for him to emote, communicate and open up. Of course, once we started dating properly, things were different. We both got to see sides of each other that we probably wouldn’t have imagined,” on which Akhtar added that it take time to cross the first assumptions. 

Akhtar then admired Dandekar’s personality, calling her talkative and a person who is comfortable with who she is, having great sense of humour and adventurous. He said, “Shibani also has this approach towards life, which is very positive and joyous and that makes things very easy. Plus, with her, there is no sugar coating. She is a straight shooter, unfiltered and says things as is. While I am not like that, it’s a quality I really admire.”

The couple had an intimate wedding in February this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar Farhan-Shibani Wedding Maldives Marriage Proposal Art And Entertainment Bollywood Couples Entertainment Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again