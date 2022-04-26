Shibani Dandekar Talks About Unexpected Marriage Proposal From Farhan Akhtar

It has been two months since actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married. The couple revealed why Maldives is so special for them. Akhtar had unexpectedly proposed Dandekar on the island, and recalling the same she said, “I had no idea it was going to happen. We had not even discussed it. But this is again Farhan. When he decides something, he does it. I was never the kind who wanted to get married and have all that jazz. But when Farhan asked, it just felt right in the moment and after the initial shock, I said yes!”

While in conversation with Elle India, Dandekar mentioned that Akhtar slipped into her DMs to ask her on a date after they met on a show.

The game changer here is that, Dandekar revealed about the initial dates with Akhtar being full of silence which made her think that they would never be together. Dandekar said, “We chatted for two weeks. We were chatting via messages, and it was all good. But if we did a video call, those uncomfortable moments were back! But yes, it took time for him to emote, communicate and open up. Of course, once we started dating properly, things were different. We both got to see sides of each other that we probably wouldn’t have imagined,” on which Akhtar added that it take time to cross the first assumptions.

Akhtar then admired Dandekar’s personality, calling her talkative and a person who is comfortable with who she is, having great sense of humour and adventurous. He said, “Shibani also has this approach towards life, which is very positive and joyous and that makes things very easy. Plus, with her, there is no sugar coating. She is a straight shooter, unfiltered and says things as is. While I am not like that, it’s a quality I really admire.”

The couple had an intimate wedding in February this year.