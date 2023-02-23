Shehnaaz Gill On Paparazzi Culture And Their Trolling: Mai Toh Media Ki Wajah Se Hi Bani Hun

Recently, Alia Bhatt lashed out at a media portal for sharing her pictures from inside her house. But recently, at an event, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her opinion on paparazzi and media, she talked about them ‘highlighting’ her constantly and making her what she is today. She refused to comment on the paparazzi being ‘trolled’ after the recent incident involving Alia's unauthorised photos.

At the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday, Shehnaaz was awarded the Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year award. She told reporters, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai, lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koijawab nahi hai (I am here because of the media, it’s the media only who has always highlighted me. But if you talk about trolling, I have no answer for you)."

For the event, Shehnaaz was joined by ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner and rapper MC Stan, TV actor Rupali Ganguly and writer Munawar Faruqui apart from Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Prajakta Kohli, Aaditya Thackeray, Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.

For those caught unaware, several Bollywood celebs called out the media photographers after Alia Bhatt demanded privacy for celebs.

Coming to Shehnaaz, she became a household name when she featured in Salman Khan's reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. She also hosts her YouTube channel named ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’, and is awaiting the release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.