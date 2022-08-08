Shehnaaz Gill Finally Addresses Rumours Of Being Dropped From Salman Khan's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan share a unique bond ever since she was part of the actor-hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Their fans love seeing their pictures on private occasions too, like when they had posed for the shutterbugs at Salman sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party. Add to this, Shehnaaz is also part of Salman’s much awaited ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

However, recent rumours suggested that Shehnaaz has been dropped from the project. This came as a disappointment for their fans who were looking forward to more updates on the project. But do not be disheartened as Shehnaaz has finally addressed the rumours. Assuring her fans that she is a part of the Salman-starrer project, the actress took to her Instagram story and wrote a note, thereby quashing the ongoing rumours related to her and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

She wrote, "LOL! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since the last few weeks [laughter emoji] I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film. [two red heart emojis] (sic)."

Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram story Instagram

Earlier, on Monday, leading news portal India Today too had informed that Shehnaaz Gill hasn't been replaced from Salman’s project. “The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” the portal had quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, coming to the project, Shehnaaz started shooting for the film earlier this year and is apparently paired with ‘Dance India Dance’ fame Raghav Juyal. There have been reports that Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam are also a part of the project. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.