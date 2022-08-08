Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Addresses Rumours Of Being Dropped From Salman Khan's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Has Shehnaaz Gill been dropped from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Well, let the actress tell you the truth. 

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan
Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 10:27 pm

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan share a unique bond ever since she was part of the actor-hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Their fans love seeing their pictures on private occasions too, like when they had posed for the shutterbugs at Salman sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party. Add to this, Shehnaaz is also part of Salman’s much awaited ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

However, recent rumours suggested that Shehnaaz has been dropped from the project. This came as a disappointment for their fans who were looking forward to more updates on the project. But do not be disheartened as Shehnaaz has finally addressed the rumours. Assuring her fans that she is a part of the Salman-starrer project, the actress took to her Instagram story and wrote a note, thereby quashing the ongoing rumours related to her and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. 

She wrote, "LOL! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since the last few weeks [laughter emoji] I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film. [two red heart emojis] (sic)."

Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram story
Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram story Instagram

Earlier, on Monday, leading news portal India Today too had informed that Shehnaaz Gill hasn't been replaced from Salman’s project. “The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” the portal had quoted a source as saying. 

Related stories

Salman Khan Shares One Thing About Shah Rukh Khan That He Wished He Had

After Procuring Gun Licence, Salman Khan Spotted In A Bulletproof Car Worth Rs 1.5 crore

Salman Khan On South Films Doing Well: Want To Do Best, But No Formula To Success

Meanwhile, coming to the project, Shehnaaz started shooting for the film earlier this year and is apparently paired with ‘Dance India Dance’ fame Raghav Juyal. There have been reports that Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam are also a part of the project. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shehnaaz Gill Father Shehnaaz Gill Actress Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill Ramp Deb Salman Khan Salman Khan Films Salman Khan Protection Actor Salman Khan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Salman Khan Shehnaaz Gill New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020