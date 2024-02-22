Sheezan Khan, best known for his role in ‘Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul’, went through a difficult phase in his life in the public eye. The actor’s name was brought up when the news of his co-actor’s and alleged girlfriend – Tunisha Sharma – was made public. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his mental health and how he made his way through the dark patch.
In a podcast interview with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ co-contestant Soundous Moufakir, the actor revealed that his parents had to intervene and get him the professional help he needed. Khan admitted that he was living in denial about his health and his family got his back during the tough time.
Sheezan Khan said, “My family made me talk to a family doctor. I spoke over the phone, and I remember he asked me, ‘How are you feeling?’ That’s the only thing he asked and that’s a trigger point. I had answered that question multiple times till now. I’m fine and I said the same thing. I couldn’t keep that up the biggest lie. Within two minutes, I broke down, I started sobbing my eyes out. Then everything over the period of time just came out. Then I told him I feel weak, mentally, physically, emotionally."
He continued, “Take a professional help and there’s no shame in that. Unfortunately, in India right now it’s becoming like almost like a trend. Every teenager is very depressed these days. It has become a bloody joke. I want to slap them. A fight with your friend is not depression, breakup is not depression."
The actor spent days in police custody after Tunisha Sharma passed away. After this period, the actor decided to start his life fresh. He was seen in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.’