Sheezan Khan said, “My family made me talk to a family doctor. I spoke over the phone, and I remember he asked me, ‘How are you feeling?’ That’s the only thing he asked and that’s a trigger point. I had answered that question multiple times till now. I’m fine and I said the same thing. I couldn’t keep that up the biggest lie. Within two minutes, I broke down, I started sobbing my eyes out. Then everything over the period of time just came out. Then I told him I feel weak, mentally, physically, emotionally."