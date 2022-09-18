Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur All Set To Make You Dance To The Tune Of 'Kesariyo Rang'

Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' actress Avneet Kaur are coming together for the music video 'Kesariyo Rang.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur
Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur Instagram

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' actress Avneet Kaur are coming together for the music video 'Kesariyo Rang.

The song is perfect for the festive season and will give Navratri vibes with its Garba beats and dance moves. In the poster shared by Shantanu on social media, he could be seen dressed in white kurta-dhoti paired with a colourful ethnic jacket.

Talking about the song, Shantanu says: "This song is the ultimate dance number for Garba and Dandiya this season. Collaborating with Avneet for this song was so much fun... We had a blast shooting and we hope the audience will love the song and enjoy dancing to it just as we did."

Shantanu is also known for reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', Nach Baliye 9', and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9'.

Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, 'Kesariyo Rang' has been sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi while Adil Shaikh has done the choreography. It is coming out on September 22.

    

