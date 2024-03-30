Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Pathaan 2' To Not Be Directed By Siddharth Anand? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood comeback with ‘Pathaan’ in 2023. The movie was one of his most-anticipated projects as it showed the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor graced the screens once again after four years and fans were in awe. The movie broke multiple records at the box office and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the industry.
Following the success of ‘Pathaan’, it was reported that the film is set to have a sequel. A recent report reveals that Yash Raj Films is set to begin working on ‘Pathaan 2’ soon. As reported by Peeping Moon, the sequel will go on floors by the end of 2024. While it is confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be the lead in the sequel, the report mentions that Siddharth Anand will not be helming it.
Advertisement
The report quoted a source who said, “Aditya Chopra is strategically choosing the directors for each YRF spy universe film and has never repeated directors for its sequel movies, as is evident from the ‘Tiger’ and ‘War; sequels. The tradition continues with ‘Pathaan 2’ as well, with Siddharth Anand stepping aside for a new director to offer a fresh perspective to Shah Rukh’s swashbuckling spy character.”
The source added, “While the director for the sequel hasn’t been finalized, plans are underway to take the project on the floor by the end of this year.” While Anand will not be a part of the ‘Pathaan’ universe, he is set to helm ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ soon. He will continue to have ties with Yash Raj Films.
Advertisement
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, ‘Pathaan’ was released in 2023. The film was Khan’s comeback film after ‘Zero’ which did not perform well at the theatres. The film went on to earn over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.