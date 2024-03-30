Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Pathaan 2' To Not Be Directed By Siddharth Anand? Here's What We Know

Following the success of ‘Pathaan’, it was reported that the film is set to have a sequel. A recent report reveals that Yash Raj Films is set to begin working on ‘Pathaan 2’ soon. As reported by Peeping Moon, the sequel will go on floors by the end of 2024. While it is confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be the lead in the sequel, the report mentions that Siddharth Anand will not be helming it.