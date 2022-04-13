Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Selena Gomez Hits Back At Trolls Who Body Shame Her; Says, 'I Am Perfect The Way I Am'

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has often publicly opened up about dealing with constant scrutiny over her actions or looks. Now, she has taken to TikTok to slam people who constantly body shame her.

Selena Gomez Credit: Twitter

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 12:22 pm

Singer-actress Selena Gomez took to her TikTok handle to post a video of herself where she talks about her efforts to be in shape. However, she adds that no matter how much she tries, people continue to body shame her and her efforts go in vain. 

According to a report in E! News, she said, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.”

She added, “But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b*** about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh'. B***, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye (sic)”.

She has spoken earlier as well about how she doesn’t care much about what people think of her. In an interview with People, while promoting the animated film 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania', she had said, “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say and that’s been wonderful.”

The actress has not been spared in the past. She has often publicly opened up about dealing with mental struggles and also about the fact that she has often faced constant scrutiny over her actions. Her personal life has often become the subject of rumours doing the rounds. She has often hit back at haters, like this time as well, when she decided to slam those who judge her because of her body size. 

