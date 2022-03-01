Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Packs A Punch In The New Mahashivratri Special Poster

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring actor Mahesh Babu, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the film is still in post-production, the creators have released a new poster to pique fans' interest.

On the festival of Maha Shivratri, Mahesh shared a poster on his official social media profile. It shows the celebrity fighting a thuggish group in his aggressive character. The film's action-packed nature was also hinted to in the poster. Mahesh also wished his fans Maha Shivratri blessings as he posted the poster.

Check out 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' new poster here:

Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PnNeo5HbHE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2022

The poster has left fans excited. While one of the fans wrote, “The superstar is back", another social media user Tweeted, “Babu ki biggest blockbuster loading…"

Babu ki biggest blockbuster loading... https://t.co/k3xdnnqzpw — vikky (@mnopq999) March 1, 2022

Mahesh Babu fans can't wait to watch him romancing Keerthy Suresh in this commercial entertainment. This is their first on-screen collaboration in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film will be released in theatres on May 12th.

Parasuram, who directed 'Geetha Govindam,' directed Mahesh's film. R Madhi handled the camera work for the production, which was backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Marthand K Venkatesh handled the editing. S Thaman, a well-known musician, has also composed the film's tunes.

In addition to 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' Mahesh Babu will appear with Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming drama, tentatively titled 'SSMB28.' After finishing Parasuram's directorial, the actor will begin work on the movie. After that, he'll team up with SS Rajamouli on the project SSMB29, which is still in the works. The film's narrative was written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad and is described as a forest adventure. Meanwhile, more information about the initiative is being kept under wraps.