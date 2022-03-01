Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Packs A Punch In The New Mahashivratri Special Poster

Mahesh Babu shared a poster on his official social media profile and also wished his fans Maha Shivratri blessings.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Packs A Punch In The New Mahashivratri Special Poster
Actor Mahesh Babu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 3:34 pm

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring actor Mahesh Babu, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the film is still in post-production, the creators have released a new poster to pique fans' interest.

On the festival of Maha Shivratri, Mahesh shared a poster on his official social media profile. It shows the celebrity fighting a thuggish group in his aggressive character. The film's action-packed nature was also hinted to in the poster. Mahesh also wished his fans Maha Shivratri blessings as he posted the poster.

Related stories

Mahesh Babu's 'Kalaavathi' Single Crosses 50 Million Views

From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Tollywood Celebrities Laud 'Bheemla Nayak' Makers

Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas Meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Check out 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' new poster here:

The poster has left fans excited. While one of the fans wrote, “The superstar is back", another social media user Tweeted, “Babu ki biggest blockbuster loading…"

Mahesh Babu fans can't wait to watch him romancing Keerthy Suresh in this commercial entertainment. This is their first on-screen collaboration in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film will be released in theatres on May 12th.

Parasuram, who directed 'Geetha Govindam,' directed Mahesh's film. R Madhi handled the camera work for the production, which was backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Marthand K Venkatesh handled the editing. S Thaman, a well-known musician, has also composed the film's tunes.

In addition to 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' Mahesh Babu will appear with Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming drama, tentatively titled 'SSMB28.' After finishing Parasuram's directorial, the actor will begin work on the movie. After that, he'll team up with SS Rajamouli on the project SSMB29, which is still in the works. The film's narrative was written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad and is described as a forest adventure. Meanwhile, more information about the initiative is being kept under wraps.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Mahashivratri Film Industry Indian Cinema Actor/Actress Movies Indian Film Industry Telugu Film India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity