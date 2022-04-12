Sakshi Tanwar Talks About 'Mai's Comparison With Films Like 'Mom' And 'Maatr'

Actress Sakshi Tanwar will be seen playing a housewife in her upcoming web series ‘Mai’. It will show a mother who takes law into her hands to avenge the death of her daughter. Since the trailer was released, the series is being compared with actress Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ and actress Raveena Tandon’s ‘Maatr’, as per the Hindustan Times. Both the films had a story that revolved around mothers who fought for their daughter’s justice.

‘Mai’ will stream on Netflix from April 15 and the show’s description reads, ‘A mom in a world of crime. Will she thrive? Will she survive? When Sheel’s daughter is ruthlessly murdered, she sets out to avenge her death. Filled with white-collar crimes and ugly politics, the path she is on is definitely not an easy one!’

Tanwar addressed the questions regarding similarities between ‘Mai’, ‘Mom’ and ‘Maatr’. She told the Indian Express, “Comparisons are always nice as it gives you the feeling that people are talking about your project. I think once they watch the show, they will realise how different it is from these films. It might have a similar one-line concept of a mother avenging her daughter but there’s a lot in Mai beyond that. If I say anything more, I will reveal the story. Hence I will just say one has to watch the show to know how different it is.”

When Tanwar was asked about how the series will stand out, she replied, “The approach is very real and we have presented the story in a very organic manner. The circumstances are very dramatic but the characters aren’t.”

Meanwhile, Tanwar was last seen in ‘Mission Over Mars’, a series in 2019. In real life, Tanwar is a single mother. She adopted a baby girl in 2018 named Dityaa.