Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Celebrate Three Months Of Their Twins

Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Tuesday celebrated three months of their twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa. The 'Chotti Bahu' actress shared an adorable family picture, leaving the fans in awe of them.

The couple was blessed with twins on November 27, 2023. The duo who are currently on a vacation in Goa with their little bundle of joys, shared some pictures, wherein the duo are seen holding each daughter in their respective arms.