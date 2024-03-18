For the unversed, at the press meet of 'Romeo', Vijay Antony was asked about the poster his film where actress Mrinalini was seen making a drink on the first night. When a reporter asked him whether his film is promoting drinking among women, to which he replied, “Let’s not demarcate that alcohol is only for men. Drinking is for everyone. If men can drink, women too can. I am not promoting drinking. Just saying everything is common for both men and women. If we are to say it is wrong to drink, we should tell it to both genders.”