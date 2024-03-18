'Romeo' actor-musician Vijay Antony's recent remark, 'Jesus drank wine' sparked controversy. He faced a massive backlash on social media especially by the Christian community. Antony has now issued a statement where he said that he didn’t mean it in the wrong way and requested all not to misunderstand his remark.
Taking to his X handle, Vijay wrote, “In a recent press meet, I told that wine is not something that was found recently, and it has been in use for the past 2000 years. It has been used in churches and by Jesus Christ.”
Vijay also said that he made the remark in reply to a question by a journalist at the press meet. “It is saddening that my statement was taken out of context and has hurt some of you. I never said anything in a wrong way, and I request you all to not misunderstand it. Even in dreams, I can’t portray someone like Jesus Christ, a person beyond religion, who shed blood and sacrificed himself for people, in a bad light,'' he added.
For the unversed, at the press meet of 'Romeo', Vijay Antony was asked about the poster his film where actress Mrinalini was seen making a drink on the first night. When a reporter asked him whether his film is promoting drinking among women, to which he replied, “Let’s not demarcate that alcohol is only for men. Drinking is for everyone. If men can drink, women too can. I am not promoting drinking. Just saying everything is common for both men and women. If we are to say it is wrong to drink, we should tell it to both genders.”
“Nothing like that. We have been drinking for a long time. We used to drink ‘sarayam’ (now banned in Tamil Nadu). Now, we drink different things. Two thousand years before, even Jesus (Christ) drank wine,'' said Vijay when he was asked if 'Romeo' is claiming that the IT revolution has made women drink.