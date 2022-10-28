Rishi Sunak Becomes UK Prime Minister: Celebs Say One More Added To The List Of Indians Shining Globally

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain’s third Prime Minister in 2022 is an historic event. The 42-year-old, born to parents having Indian descent, is the first person of colour to have earned this powerful position. His achievement has made India proud. Much like him, there are many other Indians like Parag Agarwal, ex-CEO of Twitter, Satyda Nadela, Microsoft, Executive Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Amrapali Gan, CEO of Only Fans and many others have been making the country proud worldwide.

Celebs share thoughts on Indians reaching global heights and how every such achievement inspires them:

Sudhanshu Pandey

I am happy to know that someone from Indian origin has become the prime minister of the UK and it’s very heartening to know that. Patriotically since British rule our country was ruled and now there is an Indian who is ruling Great Britain. Although I am not sure how Indian Rishi Sunak is, or whether he knows much about India since he was not born here. It’s still good to know that someone from the Indian origin will be heading there

Hema Sharma

This is a proud moment not just for me but for every Indian. Unlike many people I will go to an entirely different path. It means a lot to India. Not politically but mentally. Here is my thought that 200 years ago some fellow white people came to India roaring their throats out saying, brown people aren't worthy enough. Even Indians weren't given many high ranking posts claiming that they weren't worthy. Now after so many years a brown person from the same dirty India will be their Prime Minister, which is one of the highest positions of their country. Maybe he isn't an Indian by citizenship but he is definitely one of whom the white people called, “brown. From Dogs and Indians are not allowed to an Indian with a dog in 10 Downing street London, Change is permanent

Anupama Solanki

It is an honour for every Indian that one more powerful Indian got a strong position. I am extremely excited that Rishi Sunak became the United Kingdom's prime minister and it's a proud moment for every Indian. There are lots of Indians who have strong positions Internationally. I must say this inspired me a lot and I love to congratulate Rishi Sunak for becoming a prime minister of UK

Charrul Malik

Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained.” We are super proud of Rishi Sunak who became PM of that country, which ruled over us for centuries. Earlier in foreign countries people used to say that Indians aren’t so progressive but not now. Now we are setting examples. It’s not only Bollywood or TV industry but across the world if a person from the Indian origin does good then your status and value increases. I really look up to all of them who are doing so good across the globe. No work is big or small, just keep doing your work with all your dedication. Sky is just the limit and never leave your dream. Parag Aggarwal, Rishi Sunak are great examples and it is a proud moment for all of us

Shehzad Shaikh

People like Rishi Sunak and so many powerful Indians holding powerful positions in the world send out a message to all Indians that we have the potential to achieve all our dreams. The best part is that it is a true hopeful story where they have shown you with an example that it all can be done. I also strive to do all those things and be in a position where the world sees me in a similar light.

Nikhil Nanda

Indians and Indian-origin people have always been some of the smartest beings in the world. Not just today but since earlier times— be it Aryabhatta, who discovered zero, Chanakya who created the first written document of politics, which was later on relied upon by Aristotle, etc. there are many examples historically. More so, in today’s context where we find some of the best Indian brains and the Indian origin people doing their best in the international arena. Rishi Sunak, despite not having lived in India, continues to hold a great reference to Sanatana Dharma, our culture and traditions. The way he celebrates Diwali and after becoming the prime minister he went to the Iskon temple, shows that he still follows all the customs and traditions no matter at what heights he reaches.

Aniruddh Dave

The way India and Indians are taking leaps and bounds is a real matter of pleasure and pride whether it's in the corporate world in administration or in politics, Indians are marking and setting up the benchmark. Desh padh raha hai, badh raha hai. People feel immediately connected when someone holds good position internationally

Megha Kishore

It is a very proud moment for all Indians that Rishi Sunak has become the PM of UK. There was a time when Britishers ruled us for years and now an Indian is chosen as the prime minister of the United Kingdom. In a short time span, Indians are ruling globally at top positions and our Indian culture is being taken forward. It is so delightful to see Diwali getting celebrated in different countries and how they are not forgetting the culture and taking it further with them. It's one of the wins for all the Indians and I have a strong feeling that there is lot more to come. More Power To Them!