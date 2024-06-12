Art & Entertainment

Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Biggest Inspiration And Why She Has A High-Protein Diet

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee on Wednesday conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her fans on Instagram and opened up on her biggest inspiration, diet routine, and her debut in Bollywood.

Rani Chatterjee
Rani Chatterjee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Known for her work in 'Dulaara', 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', took to Instagram, and interacted with her fandom of 1.9 million followers. A user asked Rani about her biggest inspiration, to which she replied: "There was a time when I got demotivated in 2018. There were some of my friends, who were full of negative energy. I met with an accident on the shoot of my project and broke my leg. Because of this, my weight had increased, and for the nine months I didn't do any work."

"At that time the negative energies were telling me that my time is over. My family supported me a lot and I started working out. One thing that gives me superpower is that when you love yourself then nature and money are automatically attracted towards you," she said. Another fan asked the 'Chhotki Dulhin' fame actress: "When are you making your entry into Bollywood?" Rani replied to this saying: "TV to kar hi rahi hu filmo me ache kirdar ke sath mauka milega to zarur karungi". (I am already doing TV, if I get a chance to portray a good character in films, I will definitely do it.)

The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' contestant further shared that she always remains on a 'high protein diet'. Rani also revealed about her favourite Korean film. She said: "I love Korean drama... my favourite 'The Golden Spoon', 'King the Land' and 'Celebrity'... must watch." On the work front, Rani recently featured in the show 'Beti Hamari Anmol', which features Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar in the lead. She next has 'A Bad Man Babu', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', 'Bhabhi Maa', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai' in the pipeline.

