Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Biggest Inspiration And Why She Has A High-Protein Diet

"At that time the negative energies were telling me that my time is over. My family supported me a lot and I started working out. One thing that gives me superpower is that when you love yourself then nature and money are automatically attracted towards you," she said. Another fan asked the 'Chhotki Dulhin' fame actress: "When are you making your entry into Bollywood?" Rani replied to this saying: "TV to kar hi rahi hu filmo me ache kirdar ke sath mauka milega to zarur karungi". (I am already doing TV, if I get a chance to portray a good character in films, I will definitely do it.)