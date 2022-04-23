Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Ram Charan Calls Yash's Performance In 'KGF 2' Mind Blowing

Ram Charan also congratulated the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' on the success of their film. The film was released in theatres on April 14.

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:08 am

'KGF: Chapter 2' has been a huge box office hit. The Yash starrer has garnered a lot of love from fans, and now actors Ram Charan and Prabhas have lauded it as well. 

On Saturday, the 'RRR' actor came to Instagram to congratulate the cast and crew on their incredible accomplishment. Charan congratulated Prashant and Hombale Films for the enormous success of their film. Sharing a photo of the film's star cast, the actor also praised Yash's screen presence and acting talent.

In a subsequent tweet, Charan praised the whole cast of the film. He went on to say that Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj gave their greatest performances in 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

Prabhas also took to his social media to congratulate the KGF 2 team.

A screenshot of Prabhas' Instagram story
A screenshot of Prabhas' Instagram story

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt wrote a note on how much he enjoyed playing Adheera in 'KGF 2.' He stated that the part forced him to step outside of his comfort zone and reminded him of his capabilities.

“This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the caption of the ship, it is his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength,” he wrote.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is produced by Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur, and the action-thriller is distributed in North India by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, and in only a few days, the Hindi version surpassed Prabhas's 'Baahubali 1' lifetime income.

