Raghuvir Yadav To Star In Comedy Drama 'Hari-Om' About Father-son relationship

Acclaimed actor Raghuvir Yadav will be seen starring alongside Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om', a comedy-drama based on a father-son relationship.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 6:59 pm

 Acclaimed actor Raghuvir Yadav will be seen starring alongside Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om', a comedy drama based on a father-son relationship.

Raghuvir will be joining the lead cast of the film as the father, Hari.

Director Harish Vyas said: "I believe that casting is half the battle. In 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain', Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman and Pankaj Tripathi were the perfect mix. And with 'Hari-Om' it is a dream come true for me to get Raghuvir Ji and Anshuman together. It is a father-son story like none other."

The film goes on the floors next month in Bhopal and will wrap up the shoot November end as Anshuman will be taking a month off for his wedding in October.

