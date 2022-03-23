Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Priyanka Chopra To Host Pre-Oscar 2022 Along With Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

Actress Priyanka Chopra along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, and others will host a pre-Oscar event on March 23 to celebrate South Asian Excellence in movies.

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 7:48 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not be presenting at Oscars 2022 this year but the actress is still involved with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a pre-awards event that she will be co-hosting alongside Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani among others. The pre-Oscars event will also have Riz Ahmed, Gulistan Mirzaei among special guests.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscars 2022 schedule, the event will take place on March 23 in Beverly Hils. The special event will bring together Chopra alongside other incredible artists to discuss South Asian excellence in movies. The actress will be joined by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Among the special guests for the evening are also Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava, writers and producers of the Indian documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ which has bagged the Best Documentary Feature nomination.

Other artists who have also been named as special guests for the event include Suroosh Alvi, Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei.

The actress who was last seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has been talking about South Asian representation in films for a while now and also opened up on her own struggles to land roles in Hollywood that would not typecast her.

As for her connection to the Oscars, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas had previously announced the Oscar nominees in 2021. The actress has also been a presenter in the past for the 2016 ceremony.

