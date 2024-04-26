In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talked about how she used to live in a paying guest accommodation because she did not have enough money. She revealed that she used to share the room with another girl who helped her with contacts in the industry. She said, “In the beginning, I could not afford to pay the house rent and stayed in a PG where I used to share the room with another girl. It was hard for me as I did not know whom to ask for work.”