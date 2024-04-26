Best known for her role as Tejo in ‘Udaariyaan’, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come a long way. The actor also made a stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ that made her immensely popular and shot her career to new heights. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how this fame did not come easy. She reflected on how she struggled in Mumbai during the initial days of her career.
In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talked about how she used to live in a paying guest accommodation because she did not have enough money. She revealed that she used to share the room with another girl who helped her with contacts in the industry. She said, “In the beginning, I could not afford to pay the house rent and stayed in a PG where I used to share the room with another girl. It was hard for me as I did not know whom to ask for work.”
The actor continued, “But, one of my roommates, who was also in the acting profession, shared the contact details of two casting directors and I called them asking for opportunities.” She talked about how she shot print advertisements in several cities which helped her to survive in Mumbai. She mentioned that she struggled in the industry as she did not know which doors to knock on. Reflecting on her success, she said, “That’s how it happened. It just happened.”
Following her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the actor was seen in several music videos. She has been linked to her co-star, Ankit Gupta. However, the actors continue to deny that they are dating each other despite their chemistry on screen.