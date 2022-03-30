Paresh Rawal On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: Comedians Are In Danger Everywhere

Actor Paresh Rawal took to social media to react to the slapping incident at the recently held Oscars. At the academy awards, actor-comedian Chris Rock joked about Hollywood actor Will Smith’s wife’s medical condition. Will Smith did not take it well and slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Rawal, who is one of the many celebrities reacting to this incident on social media, tweeted, “Comedians are in danger everywhere, be it Chris or Zelensky !!! (sic).” He was referring to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also a former comedian and actor. Ukraine is currently at war with Russia under the presidency of Vladimir Putin.

Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2022





For the uninitiated, Rock had joked about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition Alopecia. This is a medical condition that leads to loss of hair. He said that she could be part of a sequel to G.I Jane, referring to her shaved head. Will seemed to be taking the joke well and appeared to be laughing while walking to the stage. However, he slapped him once he reached. He also went back to his seat and abused the comedian.



Celebrities, as well as fans on social media, were divided on the matter. While some felt that what the comedian said was hurtful, others agreed that Will Smith’s reaction was also way out of line. Will Smith put out an apology yesterday to the organisers of the award night as well as Chris Rock, for his actions. However, he also went on to say that he doesn’t appreciate jokes about his wife’s medical condition. Jada Pinkett Smith also took to social media to put out a cryptic post about healing and many feel that this is in reference to the turn of events recently.



Meanwhile, Rawal will soon be seen in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. He is stepping into late actor Rishi Kapoor’s role in the project.



