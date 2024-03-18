Orry Says He Didn’t Know Who Rihanna Was, Reveals His Viral Exchange With Her Was Orchestrated

Talking about their earrings exchange, Orry shared, “I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them, and rightfully, she did. She said, ‘I would like the earring please.’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ And I told my friend, ‘Take out your phone. This is the moment I wore this earring for.’ Took out the phone. Gave her the earring. Seven minutes later, she has lost the earrings and has come back for the other one, and I pinned it on her top,” Orry added.