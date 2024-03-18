Orry Says He Didn’t Know Who Rihanna Was, Reveals His Viral Exchange With Her Was Orchestrated

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat got everyone talking even after it concluded on March 3. The event saw some of the biggest global icons in attendance. From the three Khan – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the list of guests was impressive.
Albeit, it was the Barbadian singer and actor Rihanna that caught the most attention. Certainly, she is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and is fondly referred to by fans as RiRi. She not only left everyone in awe of her stunning performance, but she even posed with most of the celebrities. Her pictures with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also went viral.
But do you know that Orry did not know who Rihanna was before the Jamnagar bash. Revealing that his viral exchange with her was orchestrated, Orry shared at the India Today Conclave 2024, “I love Rihanna. For the longest time, I did not know who she was. I read her Instagram name, which is ‘Badgalriri’, as ‘Badalgiri’. So, I have been following ‘Badalgiri’ on Instagram and I loved her.”
He added, “My marketing trick, that I shouldn’t be revealing this early, is ‘OOO’ or ‘OOI’ – Objects of Orry/Objects of Interest. I will make a little museum one day,” Orry said, adding, “In my outfit, there will always be a talking point. I knew Rihanna was coming. I knew Rihanna would be looking, and I had to have a beautiful Object Of Interest in my head.”
Talking about their earrings exchange, Orry shared, “I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them, and rightfully, she did. She said, ‘I would like the earring please.’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ And I told my friend, ‘Take out your phone. This is the moment I wore this earring for.’ Took out the phone. Gave her the earring. Seven minutes later, she has lost the earrings and has come back for the other one, and I pinned it on her top,” Orry added.
Lastly, Orry thanked the Ambanis for hosting an amazing celebration, and signed off by saying, “I don’t want to be at a pity party. I want to be at the coolest party.”