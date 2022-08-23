No Rumours Please, Requests Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who recently announced the launch of his next 'Bruce Lee' and who is currently working on his upcoming film 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham', has now requested all his followers and fans not to float any random information about his projects.



Taking to Instagram, the actor, whose recent film 'Meppadiyan' was a huge success, said, "It's a humble request to not float any random information about 'Bruce Lee' or any project as such.



"It kinda kills the spirit of the team behind the project. Any casting update or information related to any of my upcoming projects including 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham', will be shared with everyone officially from the team working on that particular project.



"Till then, keep the excitement on and put in a break to all the loose talks related to the project."



Interestingly, the actor had dedicated his film 'Bruce Lee' to all his favourite action heroes and to his love for action movies.



Directed by Vysakh, 'Bruce Lee' has cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Shameer Muhammad. It is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.