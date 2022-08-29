Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Netflix Axes 'Resident Evil' After One Season

"Resident Evil", the Netflix action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise, will not return for a second season.

Resident Evil
Resident Evil IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:41 pm

"Resident Evil", the Netflix action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise, will not return for a second season.

The development comes a month and a half after the show premiered on July 14.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the decision to pull the plug on the series was not as a bolt from the blue as it did not have a particularly impressive showing on the streamer's Top 10 trending list.

Set in an post-apocalyptic world in the year 2036, "Resident Evil" follows Jade Wesker (played by Ella Balinska) who fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. She is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nunez with additional cast members Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery also starred in the show.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb executive produced and wrote "Resident Evil" with Mary Leah Sutton. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film also served as executive producers on the series.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Netflix Resident Evil Action Horror Video Games Ella Balinska Umbrella Corporation New Raccoon City Lance Reddick
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG