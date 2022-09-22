Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares An Unseen Trailer Of ‘Manto’ As The Film Completes 4 Years – Watch Video

Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his films get the due they deserve but there was a time when his most credible work went unnoticed. While those films could have touched heights and they didn't, but it's high time now that all the work done, whether earlier or today, gets the credit it deserves.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the trailer for one so unnoticed film ‘Manto’ which completes 4 years today. He wrote “A film which shall remain close to my heart forever. #manto completes 4 years today. I would like to share a trailer with you all which never came to light on a bigger scale (sic).”

Recently, the first look of his upcoming film ‘Haddi’ was revealed and it took the internet by storm. Fans are overwhelmed with how on-point the actor looks and they cannot get over it. The star will be seen playing a role of a transgender for which he works really hard. Lately, an insider revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes about four good hours to get ready for his character in ‘Haddi’.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a very hardworking actor, he is a big name in the country for the amount of diversity he offers with his roles. His portfolio of taking up challenging roles has always impressed his fans and has garnered him a ton of love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has an interesting line up of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.