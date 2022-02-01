Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Goes Unrecognisable In A Drag Look

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently filming 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' a film produced by Kangana Ranaut. She gave fans an exclusive look at the actor from the film on Monday. In the BTS photo, Nawauddin Siddiqui is dressed in drag and appears unrecognisable.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Goes Unrecognisable In A Drag Look
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Instagram@Nawazuddin._Siddiqui

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 8:34 pm

Bollywood actress and producer Kangana Ranaut shared photos of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a dazzling golden gown with a tiara and long hair on her Instagram stories. Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's costume in the song "Hawa Hawai" is said to have inspired the garment. "Bijli giraane main hoon aayi," Ranaut captioned one of the photos. "So hot," Kangana captioned another photo she shared.

Nawazuddin SiddiquiNawazuddin Siddiqui

The photos were taken during the recording of a song for her next production venture, 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' According to sources, Siddiqui's character takes on this disguise in order to save lead actress Avneet Kaur's character from kidnappers in the film. Choreographer Bosco Martis is said to have choreographed the dance for the song.

Nawazuddin SiddiquiNawazuddin Siddiqui

Ranaut's first film after announcing her production firm, Manikarnika Films, in 2020 is 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' Actress Kaur makes her Bollywood debut in this flick.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Kangana Ranaut Movies Drag
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

From Rupali Ganguli to Jennifer Winget: Five Highest Paid TV Actresses

From Rupali Ganguli to Jennifer Winget: Five Highest Paid TV Actresses

Can Indian Filmmakers Learn From Hollywood’s Political Biopics To Master This Genre?

'Seetimaarr' Actress Bhumika Chawla Finds Happiness In Painting

Ekta Kapoor's Upcoming Reality Show To Be Hosted By Kangana Ranaut?

Will These Bollywood Couples Get Hitched In 2022?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top