Nawazuddin Siddiqui Goes Unrecognisable In A Drag Look

Bollywood actress and producer Kangana Ranaut shared photos of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a dazzling golden gown with a tiara and long hair on her Instagram stories. Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's costume in the song "Hawa Hawai" is said to have inspired the garment. "Bijli giraane main hoon aayi," Ranaut captioned one of the photos. "So hot," Kangana captioned another photo she shared.

The photos were taken during the recording of a song for her next production venture, 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' According to sources, Siddiqui's character takes on this disguise in order to save lead actress Avneet Kaur's character from kidnappers in the film. Choreographer Bosco Martis is said to have choreographed the dance for the song.

Ranaut's first film after announcing her production firm, Manikarnika Films, in 2020 is 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' Actress Kaur makes her Bollywood debut in this flick.