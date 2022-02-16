Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially

'Dasara' is a rural entertainer set in Godavarikhani, Andhra Pradesh's Sigareni Coal Mines village starring actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially
'Dasara' Official Launch Ceremony Twitter - @NameisNani

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:41 pm

Actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh attended official launch ceremony of their upcoming film 'Dasara', in Hyderabad on Wednesday (February 16). The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and its production will begin in March.

SLV Cinemas, the film's production house, shared photos from the puja on social media.

Filmmakers Sukumar, Tirumala Kishore, Venu Udugula, and Sarath Mandava were among the guests who attended the event. Srikanth's father Chandraiah turned on the camera for the muhurtham shot, while Nani and Suresh sounded the clapboard. The team received the script from Tirumala, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Srikanth.

Related stories

Five Upcoming Telugu Movies With Strong Female Characters

Netizens Announce Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' A Blockbuster

Keerthy Suresh Locks Release Date For 'Good Luck Sakhi'

'Dasara' marks Nani and Suresh's second collaboration. The duo had previously collaborated on the film 'Nenu Local', which was a box office success. Boththe actors are known to have a friendly off-screen bond and even at today's launch, both of them were seen pulling each other's legs.

The music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and Sathyan Sooryan will be handling the camera work of the film.

'Dasara' is a rural entertainer set in Godavarikhani, Andhra Pradesh's Sigareni Coal Mines village. According to certain reports, Nani is said to have an action-packed role in the film. The film also stars actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, among others, in addition to Nani and Suresh.

Nani was last seen in 'Shyam Singha Roy' which was directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film released in theatres and later had an OTT release on Netflix. The film also starred actors Sai Pallavi, Rahul Ravindran, Jisshu Sengupta among others. Nani recently completed filming for 'Ante Sundaraniki' which will be released this summer.

Suresh was last seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's sports-comedy 'Good Luck Sakhi' which released in January this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dasara Nani Keerthy Suresh Telugu Movies Launch Event South Indian Movies India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Top Non-Hindi Albums By The Legendary Composer

Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Top Non-Hindi Albums By The Legendary Composer

Sobhita Dhulipala To Be Seen In Hindi Remake Of Award-Winning Series 'The Night Manager'

Bappi Lahiri: A Fashion Genius Ahead Of His Time

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Separation With Dhanush: We Need To Deal With Whatever Comes Our Way

Rakhi Sawant Reveals Why She Separated From Husband Ritesh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti