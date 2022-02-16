Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially

Actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh attended official launch ceremony of their upcoming film 'Dasara', in Hyderabad on Wednesday (February 16). The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and its production will begin in March.

SLV Cinemas, the film's production house, shared photos from the puja on social media.

Filmmakers Sukumar, Tirumala Kishore, Venu Udugula, and Sarath Mandava were among the guests who attended the event. Srikanth's father Chandraiah turned on the camera for the muhurtham shot, while Nani and Suresh sounded the clapboard. The team received the script from Tirumala, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Srikanth.

'Dasara' marks Nani and Suresh's second collaboration. The duo had previously collaborated on the film 'Nenu Local', which was a box office success. Boththe actors are known to have a friendly off-screen bond and even at today's launch, both of them were seen pulling each other's legs.

The music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and Sathyan Sooryan will be handling the camera work of the film.

'Dasara' is a rural entertainer set in Godavarikhani, Andhra Pradesh's Sigareni Coal Mines village. According to certain reports, Nani is said to have an action-packed role in the film. The film also stars actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, among others, in addition to Nani and Suresh.

Nani was last seen in 'Shyam Singha Roy' which was directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film released in theatres and later had an OTT release on Netflix. The film also starred actors Sai Pallavi, Rahul Ravindran, Jisshu Sengupta among others. Nani recently completed filming for 'Ante Sundaraniki' which will be released this summer.

Suresh was last seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's sports-comedy 'Good Luck Sakhi' which released in January this year.