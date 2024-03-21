MS Dhoni Requests Bobby Deol To Delete 'Embarrassing' Video Of Him; Here's How The 'Animal' Actor Reacts

Actor Bobby Deol and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni's chat has left fans surprised. Bobby shared a screenshot of a message by Dhoni where he was asking the 'Animal' actor to delete an 'embarrassing' video. The message has left their fans wondering what it could be. The message from Dhoni to Bobby read, "Bobby woh wali video delete kardena yarr.. it's very embarrassing( Bobby please delete that video, it is very embarrassing).''
Sharing the screenshot of Dhoni's message, Bobby tweeted, "Theek hai mahi bhai, kardnga delete (okay Mahi, I will delete it)".
One curious fan commented, ''Bobby bhai, please mujhe DM kardo wo video, maine bachpan me 15 baar Bichhoo dekhi hai aur 20 baar Soldier.'' while another wrote, ''I am sure the video is of the only time where Dhoni missed a stumping out''. ''We are only into March and I bet this could be one of the wildest crossovers we are going to see this year'', wrote one user. Many also made memes out of it.
MS Dhoni and Bobby Deol's new ad has also gone viral on social media. In the ad, Thala (Dhoni) taunts Lord Bobby on losing the 'Animal' runway fight against Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Bobby played a menacing MUTE villain Abrar Haque in 'Animal'. He had a face-off with Ranbir in the climax.
In the ad, Dhoni also plays an online game with Bobby and loses it. Bobby then asks him to perform on the iconic song 'Jamal Kudu' from 'Animal'. Dhoni performs like a pro.
Bobby shared the ad on X and wrote, ''On popular demand! here’s a video of Mahi bhai grooving to my steps''
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has stepped down as CSK (Chennai Super Kings) captain ahead of IPL 2024. Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over as the new captain of the team.