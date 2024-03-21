MS Dhoni Requests Bobby Deol To Delete 'Embarrassing' Video Of Him; Here's How The 'Animal' Actor Reacts

One curious fan commented, ''Bobby bhai, please mujhe DM kardo wo video, maine bachpan me 15 baar Bichhoo dekhi hai aur 20 baar Soldier.'' while another wrote, ''I am sure the video is of the only time where Dhoni missed a stumping out''. ''We are only into March and I bet this could be one of the wildest crossovers we are going to see this year'', wrote one user. Many also made memes out of it.