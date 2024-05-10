Earlier, taking to her Instagram handle, Manisha opened up about her cancer journey as she wrote, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life… a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time… and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer. I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now.”