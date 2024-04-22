Life Is Just Better With A Slice Of Mango: Celebs Open Up About Their Love For The King Of Fruits

Talking about the same, Aditya Deshmukh opens up about his love for mangoes. He says, “Mango season has arrived, and at our home, we prepare aamras in a very authentic and extraordinary style, which we all enjoy a lot. When we make aamras at home, it’s not just about the aamras; we also have roti, a vegetable dish, Bhaji, rice, daal, salad on the side, and green chutney. It’s a complete combination, and all these dishes are essential whenever we have aamras. We all thoroughly enjoy this family moment; it’s our favourite time. I always believe that you should enjoy whatever every season brings, and have many memories associated with it. I remember in my childhood, my mom used to sleep during lunchtime, and we kids would crawl under the dining table, quietly pick a mango, and eat it without using a knife. It was a must to squeeze it completely and let the juice spill everywhere; otherwise, it felt like you hadn’t really enjoyed the mango. Eating mangoes meant letting their juices spill on yourself, your mouth, your face, your T-shirt, or wherever it landed. If you haven’t experienced that, then you haven’t truly enjoyed the essence of mangoes and life.”