Art & Entertainment

Lee Seo-han Faces Backlash For Posting Suspected Indecent Video From Bang Ye-dam's Studio, Issues Apologies

Rookie actor Lee Seo-han and former TREASURE member Bang Ye-dam have found themselves embroiled in controversy.

Advertisement

Instagram
Lee Seo-han, Bang Ye-dam Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rookie actor Lee Seo-han stirred controversy when he posted a video on his Instagram Stories, leading to suspicions of illegal filming by the public. The video was recorded at the music studio of former TREASURE member Bang Ye-dam.

The blurry video depicted two individuals allegedly engaging in sexual activity on the couch, accompanied by the caption ‘Breaking News.’ Posted in the early hours of May 2, the controversial story faced substantial criticism and backlash. Despite being deleted about an hour later, it incited a wave of outrage online.

Amidst the escalating controversy, he addressed the situation with a brief statement on his Instagram. “The video posted yesterday was a joke between male friends. We apologize to Ye-dam and his fans for the fact that the location of the video was Ye-dam’s studio. I hope that you will refrain from making assumptions and misunderstandings about this video in the future. I apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who watched the video. I will be careful [in the future].”

Advertisement

As the controversy persisted, hours later, on May 3, he returned to his Instagram to issue a detailed explanation.

“I feel like my explanation, which I kept quiet about out of fear and apologies, has actually become controversial, so I muster the courage to post again. My close friends often listened to music, watched movies, and drank alcohol at Ye-dam’s studio. Yesterday, the five of us got together and had a drink, and after 12 o’clock, Ye-dam and a drunken friend went home. While I and the rest of my friends were having another drink, I posted on my story that I’m posting a video of a staged situation on a private account, which I do a lot these days. It’s not illegal footage or anything like that. As someone who dreams of becoming an actor, I sincerely apologize for causing controversy due to my immaturity. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was offended by the video and to the fans that care about me, and I will act more carefully in the future. I’m sorry again.”

Advertisement

Bang Ye-dam has also issued an apology the issue, saying, “I’m really sorry for causing concern.”

Bang Ye-dams Story
Bang Ye-dam's Story Photo: Allkpop
info_icon

However, the individuals featured in the video remain unidentified due to its prompt deletion from his story.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Move; Congress Says 'Some Chess Moves Left’
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates