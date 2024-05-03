Lee Seo-han Faces Backlash For Posting Suspected Indecent Video From Bang Ye-dam's Studio, Issues Apologies

“I feel like my explanation, which I kept quiet about out of fear and apologies, has actually become controversial, so I muster the courage to post again. My close friends often listened to music, watched movies, and drank alcohol at Ye-dam’s studio. Yesterday, the five of us got together and had a drink, and after 12 o’clock, Ye-dam and a drunken friend went home. While I and the rest of my friends were having another drink, I posted on my story that I’m posting a video of a staged situation on a private account, which I do a lot these days. It’s not illegal footage or anything like that. As someone who dreams of becoming an actor, I sincerely apologize for causing controversy due to my immaturity. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was offended by the video and to the fans that care about me, and I will act more carefully in the future. I’m sorry again.”