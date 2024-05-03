Lee Seo-han Faces Backlash For Posting Suspected Indecent Video From Bang Ye-dam's Studio, Issues Apologies

Rookie actor Lee Seo-han stirred controversy when he posted a video on his Instagram Stories, leading to suspicions of illegal filming by the public. The video was recorded at the music studio of former TREASURE member Bang Ye-dam.
The blurry video depicted two individuals allegedly engaging in sexual activity on the couch, accompanied by the caption ‘Breaking News.’ Posted in the early hours of May 2, the controversial story faced substantial criticism and backlash. Despite being deleted about an hour later, it incited a wave of outrage online.
Amidst the escalating controversy, he addressed the situation with a brief statement on his Instagram. “The video posted yesterday was a joke between male friends. We apologize to Ye-dam and his fans for the fact that the location of the video was Ye-dam’s studio. I hope that you will refrain from making assumptions and misunderstandings about this video in the future. I apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who watched the video. I will be careful [in the future].”
As the controversy persisted, hours later, on May 3, he returned to his Instagram to issue a detailed explanation.
“I feel like my explanation, which I kept quiet about out of fear and apologies, has actually become controversial, so I muster the courage to post again. My close friends often listened to music, watched movies, and drank alcohol at Ye-dam’s studio. Yesterday, the five of us got together and had a drink, and after 12 o’clock, Ye-dam and a drunken friend went home. While I and the rest of my friends were having another drink, I posted on my story that I’m posting a video of a staged situation on a private account, which I do a lot these days. It’s not illegal footage or anything like that. As someone who dreams of becoming an actor, I sincerely apologize for causing controversy due to my immaturity. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was offended by the video and to the fans that care about me, and I will act more carefully in the future. I’m sorry again.”
Bang Ye-dam has also issued an apology the issue, saying, “I’m really sorry for causing concern.”
However, the individuals featured in the video remain unidentified due to its prompt deletion from his story.