Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1960s

On February 6, 2022, singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away leaving billions of her fans in a sea of sadness. She created a legacy that is difficult to duplicate by any other vocalist, be it from any generation. The various songs she has sung throughout the years have served to elevate Indian cinema music to a level that would not have been feasible otherwise.

She began in the 1940s and gradually progressed to the 1950s and then to the 1960s when her songs got even more popular. Her unusual voice tone distinguished her from the other female singers of her age. Here are some of her most popular songs from that decade of the 1960s:

'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (Mughal-e-Azam, 1960)

It doesn't get much larger than this in terms of iconic flicks. Lata Mangeshkar provided some fantastic tunes as the besotted Anarkali's voice on K Asif's magnum opus. This defiant proclamation of love remains memorable for its graphic presentation as well as the magnificent voice that delivered it.

'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh' (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, 1960)

Long before Taylor Swift was born, Lata Mangeshkar was singing exquisite break-up songs. Shankar-exquisite Jaikishan's music, performed on a moonlight night, is the ideal ode to console heartbroken spirits.

'Allah Tero Naam' (Hum Dono, 1961)

When Noorjehan, the former queen of playback singing, returned to India for a visit, Lata Mangeshkar picked this exquisite bhajan penned by Ravi to greet her. The Mallika-e-Tarannum was left cheering the new queen, Lata Mangeshkar, for her skill, commitment, and dedication.

'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' (Anpadh, 1962)

Another lovely composition, this time under the guidance of Madan Mohan, paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar's peaceful approach. Lata's voice dominates the sparse composition.

'Dekho Rootha Na Karo' (Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, 1963)

This magnificent naughty love film stars Dev Anand and Nutan. SD Burman's composition was bright, cheerful, and lively, and it showcased the Melody Queen at her best. Her ability to modulate her voice to mimic the appropriate amount of faux fury and humour makes this an excellent addition to the list.

'Naina Barse' (Woh Kaun Thi?, 1964)

Lata Mangeshkar's eerie vocals mixed with Sadhana's haunting beauty to create one of the most beautiful spooky tunes ever written. The rest is compensated for by Madan Mohan's soul-rending composition with little instrumentation.

'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' (Guide, 1965)

Dev Anand's ode to the beautiful RK Narayan storey featured some stunning music. This freeing tune, portrayed on the dancing, cheerful Waheeda Rehman, is the album's standout. If Vijay Anand's cinematography does not grab you, the voice will.