Businesswoman and media personality Kylie Jenner’s son has a new name now. Jenner took to Instagram stories to announce that she and her partner Travis Scott were no longer calling their son Wolf as they felt that the name didn’t suit the little one. While she didn’t reveal the new name, Jenner did give her fans a glimpse of the little one. The baby’s face is yet to be unveiled and the new picture captures his adorable feet resting on Jenner’s belly.

The couple had announced that their son’s name was Wolf in a story last month. In the story that she shared on Tuesday, Jenner confirmed that they were no longer calling him that. She wrote, “FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Credit: Instagram/kyliejenner

The couple welcomed their baby on February 2, this year. The announcement came hours after Jenner shared an emotional video, documenting the journey of her pregnancy and the birth of her son. Titled ‘To Our Son’, the 10-minute compilation video starts with an image of Jenner pregnancy test and ends with the little one’s birth. The video also features Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian as well as her eldest daughter North. It also has glimpses of the little one’s nursery.



Jenner and Scott started dating in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first daughter Stormi in February 2018. Jenner also recently spoken, on Instagram, about how her postpartum experience was easier when she had her first baby.



Talking about her grandson on the talk show ‘The Ellen Show’ Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner had also spoken about how the little one looks like his elder sister Stormi Webster. According to reports, the baby was also given a middle name – Jacques, which is actually Scott’s first name.