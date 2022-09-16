Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpses Of Her European Holiday With Parents And Sister Nupur Sanon

After winning a Filmfare Award for her fabulous act in ‘Mimi’, Kriti Sanon flew to Europe for a much deserved break with family and friends. Joining her is none other than her parents, Rahul and Geeta Sanon, apart from her sister Nupur Sanon.

On Thursday, Kriti took to Instagram and posted a video from her holiday in France. Clearly, she is making the most of her vacation. She captioned the video as, “Amour.” The entire family can be seen exploring the streets of France together on foot.

Nupur, too, has been sharing glimpses of their holiday and clearly, their friends and fans are in love with the pictures.

For the unversed, Nupur is the younger sister of Kriti. She made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak’s music video ‘Filhall’.

Earlier, the Sanon family was in Monaco, and Kriti shared pictures from their time in the country and it featured ace designer Manish Malhotra as well. She captioned it as, “Dear Monaco, You’re a pretty woman.”

On the work front, Kriti last featured in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She currently has four films in the pipeline, including ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan, followed by ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She will also be seen in Om Raut’s mythological epic ‘Adipurush’, which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, apart from ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.