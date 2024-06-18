'KKK 14' Contestant Shalin Bhanot Is 'More Scared Of Rohit Shetty' Than The Stunts

Shalin further shared that he is not a very adventurous person. "So, anything related to adventure, heights, and water excites and scares me. Each stunt is exciting and scary for me." Regarding the five essential items he brought with him for the shoot in Romania, the 'Suryaputra Karn' actor said: "I have carried a few essential items with me to Romania that are very close to my heart and much needed to win this season. These essentials include my parents' blessings, religious items for worship, my fans' good wishes, memories of my pet Swag, and a lot of self-belief and the real me, which is Shalin." Speaking about his family's reaction to joining KKK 14, Shalin said: "When I told my family that I was joining 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', my father was especially excited. He was giving me all his positive energy. My mom, like any mother, was worried and very nervous about it, giving me some advice. She told me to take care of myself and stay calm."