Kim Jun-su Confirmed To Appear On A Public Broadcasting Variety Show After 15 Years

For those unfamiliar, Kim Jun-su, more popularly known as Junsu or by his stage name XIA, is a versatile South Korean artist who is renowned for his singing, song writing, dancing, and acting skills. He commenced his musical journey in 2003 and rose to prominence as a member of the popular boy band TVXQ. Later, he became a key member of the group JYJ. Additionally, in November 2021, he founded his own agency called PALMTREE ISLAND and took on the role of CEO.