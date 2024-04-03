Kim Jun-su Confirmed To Appear On A Public Broadcasting Variety Show After 15 Years

Popular figure in the Korean entertainment industry, Kim Jun-su, is finally poised to make his highly anticipated comeback to public broadcasting variety shows. The joyful news, as announced by a representative of KBS on April 3, has ignited excitement among fans and viewers.
As per several broadcasting insiders, the K-Pop idol has completed filming for an episode of KBS 2TV’s show ‘The Return of Superman.’ Set to air at the end of April, this appearance signifies a noteworthy comeback in the artist’s career as he would be returning to such a platform after more than a decade. Interestingly, his last appearance on television entertainment dates back to 2009, although he has occasionally appeared on cable channels since then.
Joining as a guest on the first shoot alongside rapper BewhY, the latest addition to the show, Junsu agreed to be present and extend support despite his hectic schedule that is filled with musicals and concerts. Fans can look forward to catching his appearance towards the end of April. However, the exact date of the release of the episode hasn’t been announced yet.
Interestingly, Kim Jun-su’s comeback to public broadcasting comes days after his fellow JYJ bandmate, Kim Jae-joong, made an appearance on KBS2’s reality show ‘Fun-staurant’ after a 15-year break from appearance on such shows.
Various fans started to draw parallels and have their own theories about a possible resurgence of JYJ’s presence in mainstream media.
For those unfamiliar, Kim Jun-su, more popularly known as Junsu or by his stage name XIA, is a versatile South Korean artist who is renowned for his singing, song writing, dancing, and acting skills. He commenced his musical journey in 2003 and rose to prominence as a member of the popular boy band TVXQ. Later, he became a key member of the group JYJ. Additionally, in November 2021, he founded his own agency called PALMTREE ISLAND and took on the role of CEO.
In other news, on March 29, an insider had revealed that “Kim Jun-su and Kim Jae-joong have long discussed the idea of performing together. It appears that their fans will finally get to witness their joint performance by year’s end.” It’s yet to be determined whether we will see these idols grace the stage and perform together.