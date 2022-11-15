Khushwant Walia On Being An Actor: I Feel This Is A Profession Where I Can Touch So Many Lives Through My Work

Khushwant Walia, who plays the character of Yash Jindal in Rajan Shahi's show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’, says that while acting is a tough field, it is also equally rewarding. The actor says that the love and adulation from the audience is surreal.

“This profession is very beautiful though it’s equally challenging. I feel this is a profession where I can touch so many lives through my work. People look up to us and I feel that by just replying to someone on social media, we can make their day. People come and comment on the post and ask for wishes for their parents and just a small reply makes them so happy. This is the beauty of this profession. I feel blessed to be working for the last 8-9 years in TV and doing various roles which are so different from how I am in real life,” he says.

As far as the challenging part goes, he makes sure to rejuvenate and refresh himself after a shoot. “I just need some me-time post-shoot. I love driving and love listening to music, so I just listen to my favourite song and do not talk to anyone for that 45-min drive. I unwind. If I pack up early, I come back home and play the guitar and read something as it refreshes me,” he concludes.