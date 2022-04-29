Friday, Apr 29, 2022
KGF Chapter 2: Yash's Rocky Bhai Breaks Records, Becomes the Third Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Yash In KGF 2 Instagram/ @thenameisyash

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 11:36 am

'KGF: Chapter 2' has dominated the box office since its premiere. After 'Baahubali 2' and Aamir Khan's 'Dangal,' the Yash-starrer has now become the third highest earning Hindi film. 

According to boxofficecollection.in, 'Baahubali 2' starring Prabhas earned Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi, while 'Dangal' earned Rs 387.38 crore throughout its theatrical run.

'KGF: Chapter 2' had the greatest opening day, weekend, and week of any film in the Hindi belt, and it was the fastest film to achieve the Rs 250 crore mark. 

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 action entertainment has outperformed Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' Aamir Khan's 'PK,' and Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Sanju.'

'Tiger Zinda Hai' has a lifetime earnings of Rs 339.16 crore, 'PK' has a lifetime earnings of Rs 340.80 crore, and 'Sanju' has a lifetime earnings of Rs 342.53 crore. 

'KGF: Chapter 2' was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on April 14. Among many others, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh.

