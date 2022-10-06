Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani Wrap Up Mumbai Schedule Of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who earlier shared the screen in horror-comedy movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', recently wrapped the Mumbai schedule of their upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan
Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan Instagram

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 6:30 pm

Kartik took to his Instagram to share pictures and videos from the wrap-up celebration of the film in which he can be seen enjoying and doing Garba with the whole team.

The actor wrote in the caption: "And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba (sic)."


Kiara, who plays the titular role of Katha in the film, also took to her social media to announce the wrap up for the first schedule of the film. The actress shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating the end of the first schedule with her team. Kiara Advani will resume the second schedule in Gujarat soon.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha', a joint production between Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, directed by the National Award winning director Sameer Vidwans. The film will drop in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aryan Kiara Advani Actress Kiara Advani Satyaprem Ki Katha Schedule Wrap Upcoming Bollywood Movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 India
