Kartik Aaryan Spends Time With Indian Navy Officers, Performs Bhangra and Tries His Hand At Roti-Making

Ahead of Independence Day 2022, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan made sure to spend a day on the naval ship, as she played tug of war, football video games, and even performed Bhangra with the officers.

He shared the pictures from his super-fun day on Instagram and captioned it as, "Jai jawaan!! Ek din nausena ke jabaaz jawaanon ke saath. (Hail Soldiers! A day spent with the brave soldiers)."

One of the pictures had Kartik posing intensely with a gun, next to other armed officers. In the next, he looks stunned by the roti-making machine, as he tries to get his hands on the dough. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor also had him chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with officers, as he called all of them ‘‘real heroes.’ Reacting to the post, his fans were delighted.

Work wise, Kartik, who was last seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, has a lineup of projects ahead. He will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's ‘Freddy’ co-starring Alaya F apart from Rohit Dhawan's ‘Shehzada’ and an untitled project by director Kabir Khan. The actor has also started his work on ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani, which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is slated to release in 2023.