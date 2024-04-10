Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Says He’s Ready For Love, Asks Neha Dhupia To Find Someone For Him

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who will be soon seen in ‘Chandu Champion’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, recently appeared on the chat show ‘No Filter Neha’ during the finale episode.

The actor revealed that, after years of hustle in the industry, he finally has time for love. He even asked the show host, Neha Dhupia, to find someone for him.

In a fun segment on 'No Filter Neha Season 6', when asked by Neha if Kartik is single and ready for a relationship, he said: “Right now I am fully single. It’s been a while that I have been away from any kind of relationship. Matlab, it’s thoda sa cliche answer, but actually, I have been really focusing on my film ‘Chandu Champion’ aur ussmein bohot sara focus ki zaroorat thi.”

“Jis tarikhe se ussmein chizein thi jo maine pehele kabhi ki nahi thi. And I gave two years of prep, so 2 saal se dedh saal se yahi film dimag mai chal rahi hai toh woh time hi nahi mila, woh regime, routine, har chiz bohot monotonous ek robotic lifestyle mein mai ja raha tha, which actually helped me a lot also. Now let’s see, and let’s wait and watch. Now I have time for love. Find someone for me, Neha,” he added.

‘No Filter Neha’ season 6 is available on JioTV and JioTV+.

