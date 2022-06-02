Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Rumors About Him Replacing Akshay Kumar In 'Housefull 5'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his recent movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as it continues to perform well at the box office, approaching the Rs 150 crore mark. Following the success of this movie, there have been rumors of him replacing actor Akshay Kumar in 'Housefull 5.'

According to BollywoodBubble.com, Aaryan could replace Kumar in the Housefull franchise's next installment. But Aaryan took to Twitter to scrub off the rumor.

While talking with india.com, Kartik said, "I think it would be a little extra on people’s part if they are comparing me with Akshay. His body of work has been fabulous and so big. He’s been a superstar ever since I started following him as a kid. I am inspired by that journey and the way he has created a niche among his audience. I don’t think any comparison exists."

Aaryan recently addressed the parallels between him and Kumar after the teaser for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was released, as the predecessor, which was released in 2007 and became a cult classic in its own right, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja.