Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding: Five Moments That Will Make You Smile

Actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with longtime beau businessman Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding: Five Moments That Will Make You Smile
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding Instagram - @ karishmaktanna

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:09 pm

Bollywood celebrity weddings have always been a subject of great interest and attention. Recently actress Karishma Tanna, along with her beau businessman Varun Bangera, has been painting the world red with adorable snippets from their wedding. The couple tied the knot on Saturday (February 5) in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations.

Tanna took to her social media to share moments from her wedding in Mumbai. Here are five best moments from the couple’s wedding.

Related stories

Watch: Karishma Tanna Grooves To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' At Her Reception

Karishma Tanna Proposed Varun Bangera On Wedding Day; See Pics

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

The Pheras

Actress Karishma and Varun's WeddingActress Karishma and Varun's Wedding

Wedding is a special affair and one of the most important ceremonies is the ‘Pheras’. The couple takes rounds around the sacred fire making promises to each other. In her wedding pictures, Tanna looked beautiful during the pheras. The couple could be seen happily holding hands and taking the rounds. Tanna looked beautiful with a smile on her face while she blushed.

The Proposal

Karishma proposes to VarunKarishma proposes to Varun

The beautiful bride made headlines by going down on her knees on their wedding day and proposing to her beau. Tanna could be seen offering a rose to Bangera. The couple smiled and blushed at each other. The moment is nothing but cute and mushy.

Haldi Ceremony

Tanna and Bangera’s wedding festivities began from February 3. One of the first pictures the actress shared on her Instagram was from their Haldi Ceremony. The couple was seen wrapped around in Haldi (turmeric) and flowers. Both of them sitting next to each other can be seen extremely happy and enjoying each moment of their special ceremonies.

The Happy Couple on Mehendi

Tanna and Bangera extremely adorable in Punit Banalan’s outfits on their Mehendi day. The couple were captured romantically looking at each other. The love was evident between the two as the couple celebrated their wedding ceremonies.

Tanna's Paw-some Moment

Tanna is often seen with her pet dog, Koko. She posed with her favourite Koko on her Mehendi day. The actress can be seen holding her pet like a mother and being happy. The dog too posed candidly for the photographs. Fans absolutely adored the love between the both.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karishma Tanna Varun Bangera Celebrity Wedding Bollywood Wedding Best Moments
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Thandi Hawayein' And Six Other Songs By SD Burman And Lata Mangeshkar That Created Magic

'Thandi Hawayein' And Six Other Songs By SD Burman And Lata Mangeshkar That Created Magic

Erica Fernandes Speaks About Her Breakup

Children’s Mental Health Week: Films That Emphasise On The Ailments Of The Mind

Billie Eilish Halts Concert Mid Way To Assist A Fan Facing Breathing Issues

Asha Bhosle Shares An Emotional Note For Lata Mangeshkar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets