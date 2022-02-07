Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding: Five Moments That Will Make You Smile

Bollywood celebrity weddings have always been a subject of great interest and attention. Recently actress Karishma Tanna, along with her beau businessman Varun Bangera, has been painting the world red with adorable snippets from their wedding. The couple tied the knot on Saturday (February 5) in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations.

Tanna took to her social media to share moments from her wedding in Mumbai. Here are five best moments from the couple’s wedding.

The Pheras

Actress Karishma and Varun's Wedding

Wedding is a special affair and one of the most important ceremonies is the ‘Pheras’. The couple takes rounds around the sacred fire making promises to each other. In her wedding pictures, Tanna looked beautiful during the pheras. The couple could be seen happily holding hands and taking the rounds. Tanna looked beautiful with a smile on her face while she blushed.

The Proposal

Karishma proposes to Varun

The beautiful bride made headlines by going down on her knees on their wedding day and proposing to her beau. Tanna could be seen offering a rose to Bangera. The couple smiled and blushed at each other. The moment is nothing but cute and mushy.

Haldi Ceremony

Tanna and Bangera’s wedding festivities began from February 3. One of the first pictures the actress shared on her Instagram was from their Haldi Ceremony. The couple was seen wrapped around in Haldi (turmeric) and flowers. Both of them sitting next to each other can be seen extremely happy and enjoying each moment of their special ceremonies.

The Happy Couple on Mehendi

Tanna and Bangera extremely adorable in Punit Banalan’s outfits on their Mehendi day. The couple were captured romantically looking at each other. The love was evident between the two as the couple celebrated their wedding ceremonies.

Tanna's Paw-some Moment

Tanna is often seen with her pet dog, Koko. She posed with her favourite Koko on her Mehendi day. The actress can be seen holding her pet like a mother and being happy. The dog too posed candidly for the photographs. Fans absolutely adored the love between the both.