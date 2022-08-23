Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor And Karan Johar Get Together At Manish Malhotra’s Home For A Fun Night; Check Out Pictures

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors-sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor recently attended a get together hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his home. The four of them were joined by their friend Natasha Poonawalla. Manish shared a string of pictures and gave the audience a glimpse inside their Monday night party.

In the first picture, all of them can be seen posing for the camera as they stood inside a room. While Kareena looked stunning in a white T-shirt, black pants and shoes, Karisma opted for a black dress and heels. Karan, on the other hand, donned an all-black ensemble while Manish wore a red shirt and black pants. Natasha looked beautiful as usual.

In another selfie, Karan, Kareena, Karisma and Natasha can be spotted. In the last picture, Kareena held her hair and posed with the peace sign with all of them.

Manish captioned the post, "Home with friends (two hearts emoji)." Reacting to the post, Karisma commented with red heart emojis. Their fans couldn’t help but comment, "A beautiful frame of loved ones,” apart from "Look at @kareenakapoorkhan, she's an unbelievable beauty.”

Check them out:

Karisma too shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Just hangin..." Sharing the same photo on her Instagram, Natasha mentioned, "Monday night done right! Chilled but Warm juxtaposition of sorts! Thank you Manish for a super evening! My (red heart emoji)’s!" As Karan posted the picture, he captioned it as, "Trying our best to be candid (failing of course!).”

Work wise, Kareena last appeared in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan. She has wrapped up her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, a film based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Karan, on the other hand, is all set to make his directorial comeback with ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.