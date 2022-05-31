Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan V Grover Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Poppy Jabbal

TV actor Karan V Grover married his girlfriend Poppy Jabbal in a hush-hush ceremony on May 31. The couple met through mutual acquaintances and then started dating.

Karan V Grover Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Poppy Jabbal
Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal Instagram/@Karanvgrover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:57 pm

TV actor Karan V Grover, who now plays Angad Maan in 'Udaariyaan', has married his longtime girlfriend, actress Poppy Jabbal. The two have been dating for over a decade and are now ready to take their love to the next level, reported ETimes TV.

The wedding was a small gathering with only a few guests. The couple got married on May 31, in the presence of close relatives and friends. The wedding festivities took place in Himachal Pradesh. It was attended by their mutual friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with spouse James Milliron, and Sonnalli Seygall. The couple will also throw a reception party after the hush-hush wedding. 

Related stories

Will These Bollywood Couples Get Hitched In 2022?

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

There were even reports doing the rounds of social media that the two might tie the knot on June 1, but they surprised everyone by sharing a post-wedding photo on May 31. The couple announced their wedding with an Instagram post. 

While Grover stated in 2021 that Jabbal and he had no plans to marry, the couple seemed to have changed their minds.

In terms of their love story, they first met in a car parking lot, then reconnected through mutual acquaintances and began dating soon after. Their families were always aware of their relationship. They are frequently seen attending each other's family functions and meeting up with common industry friends.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Karan V Grover Poppy Jabbal Celebrity Wedding Reception Bollywood Couples
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima