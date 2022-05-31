Karan V Grover Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Poppy Jabbal

TV actor Karan V Grover, who now plays Angad Maan in 'Udaariyaan', has married his longtime girlfriend, actress Poppy Jabbal. The two have been dating for over a decade and are now ready to take their love to the next level, reported ETimes TV.

The wedding was a small gathering with only a few guests. The couple got married on May 31, in the presence of close relatives and friends. The wedding festivities took place in Himachal Pradesh. It was attended by their mutual friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with spouse James Milliron, and Sonnalli Seygall. The couple will also throw a reception party after the hush-hush wedding.

There were even reports doing the rounds of social media that the two might tie the knot on June 1, but they surprised everyone by sharing a post-wedding photo on May 31. The couple announced their wedding with an Instagram post.

While Grover stated in 2021 that Jabbal and he had no plans to marry, the couple seemed to have changed their minds.

In terms of their love story, they first met in a car parking lot, then reconnected through mutual acquaintances and began dating soon after. Their families were always aware of their relationship. They are frequently seen attending each other's family functions and meeting up with common industry friends.